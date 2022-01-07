TCL Launches 6 New Affordable Android Tablets

TCL is going all out this year by launching a wide range of products from laptops, smart home gadgets, TVs, to unveiling six new Android-based tablets. These newly introduced Android tablets include the TCL Nxtpaper 10s, Tab 10L, Tab 8 4G, Tkee Max, Tkee Mid, and Tkee Mini and come bearing a number of impressive features.

TCL Nxtpaper 10s

The brand new Nxtpaper 10S features a special matte textured screen that goes easier on the eyes. It’s built around a 10.1-inch IPS panel that offers a resolution of 1200p. The display on the Nxtpaper 10S is TUV certified and TCL claims that its matte coating reduces blue light emissions by over 50% when compared to the devices with traditional glossy displays. The display here is pressure sensitive and even offers support for a T Pen stylus, Folio keyboard, and writing board accessories.

The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box and houses the MediaTek Helio P23 chipset under the hood. It packs 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Nxtpaper 10s features an 8MP primary shooter supported by an LED flash module, as well as a 5MP front-facing camera.

Powering the 10s tablet is an 8,000 mAh battery that charges via USB-C with speeds of up to 18W. TCL Nxtpaper 10s comes in beautiful colors of Ethereal Sky and Dark Grey and starts retail at $249. As per the reports, the TCL Nxtpaper 10s will be making its debut in China and Europe later this month.

TCL Tab 10L

Now coming to a more budget-friendly option among these newly introduced Android tablets, the TCL Tab 10L is aimed as a replacement for heavy textbooks. The tablet is built around a 10.1 inch HD+ display.

Under the hood, it houses a MediaTek MT8167B chipset and packs 2GB RAM with 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable via a microSD slot. It runs the Android 11 based interface and is powered by a 4,080 mAh battery.

On the optics side, you get two 2MP front and rear cameras. Some additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

TCL Tab 10L comes in a single Prime Black color and will start retail at $99. It’ll be making its debut in selective markets in the first quarter of 2022.

TCL Tab 8 4G

The TCL Tab 8 4G is a more compact version of the Tab 10L featuring an 8 inch IPS display that offers a resolution of 800p. It houses the MediaTek MT8766B chipset and packs 2GB RAM with 32GB of internal storage which is again expandable via the microSD card slot.

On the front, you’ll find a 2MP selfie camera supported by a 5MP primary sensor on the rear. In terms of battery capacity, it includes a 4,080 mAh battery and runs an Android 11 based interface.

TCL Tab 8 4G comes in Prime Black and retails for $129. It will also be available in Europe from Q1.

TCL Tkee Max, Mid and Mini

The TCL Tkee Mini is more of a kids-centric tablet that is available in sizes of 7, 8, and 10-inch displays. The trio follows a bright yellow color scheme and makes use of specially designed Tkee pens for drawing and writing. In terms of the build quality, the body features a hard plastic shell that acts as a shock absorber during accidental falls.

Under the hood, the trio houses the MediaTek MTK8167B chipsets and packs 1GB RAM with 32 GB of expandable storage.

In terms of the operating system, the Max and Mid versions run Android 11, while the Mini version runs Android 10 (Go edition). Similarly, the Max and the Mid model are powered by a 4,080 mAh battery, while the Mini uses a 2,580 mAh cell.

The Tkee series starts retail at $89 for the Mini, $149 for the 4G LTE-supporting Mid, and $119 for the Max. The trio is expected to go on sale in China and Europe from January 2022.