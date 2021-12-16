Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Launched With a Faster Chip and More Storage

Samsung has updated its Galaxy Tab A lineup with the new and improved Galaxy Tab A8 10.8″. The tablet is designed to help you study and work from home with a bigger display, a faster chipset, and more multitasking features.

Advertisement

The LCD panel is slightly bigger than its predecessor at 10.5-inches with 1,920 x 1,200 px resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. You get the same Dolby Atmos quad-speaker setup for an immersive audio experience.

The new Unisoc Tiger T618 12nm chipset brings a 10% faster CPU and GPU than before. It is paired with up to 4GB RAM and a new 128GB storage option, up from 64GB on the last model. There is a microSD card slot for expansion as well.

The tablet gets One UI 3.1.1 out of the box with Android 11. It brings split-screen multitasking, floating windows, and the Drag & Split feature that Samsung released earlier this year.

There is only a single 8MP camera on the rear with autofocus and a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The selfie camera has a fixed focus lens.

The 7,040mAh battery has support for 15W fast charging, but you only get a 7.5W charger in the box.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.8″ is set to go for sale by the end of December in Gray, Silver, and a new Pink Gold color. The tablet will start at €230 and will be available in WiFi-only and WiFi + LTE options.