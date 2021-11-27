Oukitel Launches its First Rugged RT1 Tablet

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oukitel has announced its first rugged tablet, the RT1. Known for their rugged smartphones and entry-level devices, Oukitel’s RT1 is a 10-inch tablet running a vanilla version of Android 11.

Design & Display

Packed in a hardened plastic shell with both IP68 and IP69K water and dust-proof ratings, the RT1 is also drop-proof for up to 1.5 meters.

Oukitel RT1 features a 10.1-inch Full HD LCD with a resolution of 1200 x 1920 and an aspect ratio of 16:10. Designed for the outdoors, the RT1 can even be used with gloves on.

The tablet is available in black and orange color variations.

Internals & Storage

Powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the tablet is available with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable to 128GB with a T-flash card. It also features dual-4G SIM slots.

Camera

Oukitel RT1 features a 16MP embedded Samsung camera on both the front and back, with built-in basic photography modes

Battery & Pricing

The rugged tablet includes a battery pack of 10,000 mAh with 18W charging. It has a standby time of 350 hours, a talk time of 21 hours, a game time of 7 hours, and a video time of 22 hours.

The RT1 is available to order from the official Oukitel website and retails for $200.

Oukitel RT1 Specifications