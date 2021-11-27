Oukitel Launches its First Rugged RT1 Tablet

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oukitel has announced its first rugged tablet, the RT1. Known for their rugged smartphones and entry-level devices, Oukitel’s RT1 is a 10-inch tablet running a vanilla version of Android 11.
Design & Display
Packed in a hardened plastic shell with both IP68 and IP69K water and dust-proof ratings, the RT1 is also drop-proof for up to 1.5 meters.
Oukitel RT1 features a 10.1-inch Full HD LCD with a resolution of 1200 x 1920 and an aspect ratio of 16:10. Designed for the outdoors, the RT1 can even be used with gloves on.
The tablet is available in black and orange color variations.
Internals & Storage
Powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, the tablet is available with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable to 128GB with a T-flash card. It also features dual-4G SIM slots.
Camera
Oukitel RT1 features a 16MP embedded Samsung camera on both the front and back, with built-in basic photography modes
Battery & Pricing
The rugged tablet includes a battery pack of 10,000 mAh with 18W charging. It has a standby time of 350 hours, a talk time of 21 hours, a game time of 7 hours, and a video time of 22 hours.
The RT1 is available to order from the official Oukitel website and retails for $200.
Oukitel RT1 Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio P22
- CPU: Octa-Core MT8768WA
- GPU: GE8320 650MHz
- OS: Android 11
- Supported Networks: GSM: 2/3/5/8 + WCDMA1/8, DD B1/B3/B7/B8/B19/B20, EDGE/GPRS
- Display: 10.1-inch FHD LCD, 1200×1920, 16:10
- Memory
- RAM: 4GB
- Internal: 64GB
- Card Slot: Yes
- Camera
- Rear: 16MP
- Front: 16MP
- Colors: Black and Orange
- Fingerprint Sensor: N/A
- Face Unlock: N/A
- Battery: 10,000mAh, 18W charging
- Price: $200