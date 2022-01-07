Total PARCO Pakistan Inaugurates Its First Miyawaki Forest at Jinnah Park Gujranwala

Total PARCO Pakistan has inaugurated its first Miyawaki Forest with Park and Horticulture Authority. The forestation project along two canals, covering over 9,000 square meters, is being undertaken by Total PARCO Pakistan with the assistance of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Gujranwala at Jinnah Park, Gujranwala.

“Miyawaki” is a forest regeneration technique that aims to recreate self-sustaining multi-layered indigenous forests on degraded land with little human intervention.

The chosen indigenous species of plants grow 10 times faster and absorb 30 times more carbon dioxide, compared to conventional methods. The dense plantation also becomes 100 times more bio-diverse and provides great habitat for wildlife.

Total PARCO Pakistan believes in sustainable initiatives that contribute towards the vision of a greener and cleaner future for Pakistan.