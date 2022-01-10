Karachi to Witness Record-Breaking Cold Wave This Week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted record-breaking cold in Karachi on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Met department, the temperature in the metropolis is likely to hover between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius during the nighttime.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, as per the Met department.

According to the forecast, no rain is expected in the next couple of days. However, the city will remain under dense fog in the morning.

“During the next two days, the temperature would remain cold at night, with winds expected to blow from the north and northeast, PMD said.

Note that Saturday night was the coldest in two years when the mercury dropped below 10 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius, which according to the Met Office was a rare occurrence.

The people of Karachi witnessed the coldest day of the decade on 31 December 2020 morning, when the lowest temperature was recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Before that, 27 December 2013 was the coldest day for the port city when the mercury had dropped to 6 degrees Celsius.