PDMA Warns Against Extreme Cold Wave in Karachi

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has directed relevant authorities to remain on high alert and take all necessary precautionary measures ahead of the expected rainfall.

In an official statement, PDMA Sindh, while quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said that widespread thunderstorms and rain of moderate to heavy intensity are expected in all districts of the province.

Most districts including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad will experience a drop in temperature from next week and the cold wave will persist for at least 2 weeks.

On Wednesday, PMD said that the prevailing dry spell will end soon as a strong weather system is expected to make its way into the country from the west on the weekend that will last till Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in most of Balochistan, Sindh, and southern Punjab on Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rainfall is predicted in Islamabad, central and upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan from Sunday to Tuesday.

Heavy snowfall is expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, and Chaman on Saturday and Sunday and in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, and Hunza from Sunday to Tuesday.