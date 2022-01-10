Sindh to Get 250 Diesel Hybrid Buses Very Soon

Karachi Administrator and the Advisor on Law to Sindh’s Chief Minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, inaugurated the renovation and upgrade work from Shawn Circle to Boat Basin Bilawal House Chowrangi on Sunday.

He announced that 250 diesel hybrid buses will be brought to Karachi by 31 January and buses for the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) will arrive in March.

The rehabilitation and upgrade works are being carried out under Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Program (KNIP). The administrator said that these works will enhance the beauty of Karachi.

Barrister Wahab added that the “Sindh government is making Karachi a city of lights once again as per the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari”.

Senior PPP leader Najmi Alam, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, Karamullah Waqasi, Khalil Hot, and other officials also attended the inauguration.

Unbiased Development in Karachi

Barrister Wahab stated that the Government of Sindh is carrying out unbiased development work in the city as promised. He said that work on sewerage and water projects has also been commenced. Additionally, four major parks and a food street will be restored, and development works are ongoing under the Karachi Neighborhood Development Program.

He said the Gizri football ground is being transformed into a sports complex, and another sports complex equipped with modern facilities is being constructed in Sherpao Colony. Moreover, roads around Civil Hospital Karachi are also being renovated to facilitate travelers.

“Work is being started on 18 projects in Karachi. Funds are being released for mega projects of Sindh government in Karachi,” Barrister Wahab revealed.