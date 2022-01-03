TransPeshawar Slashes Zu Bicycle’s Registration Fee

TransPeshawar has reduced the security amount for Zu Bicycles from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 1,000 starting from 1 January 2022. The bicycles can be rented for cycling in Hayatabad and other areas of Peshawar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Senate Passes Resolution to Establish Electric Car Charging Network in Pakistan

For the convenience of the public, these bicycles can also be rented for free for short durations. It is mandatory for a passenger to get a Zu card to avail Bus or Bicycle service from the Zu Station counter.

How to Get Zu Bicycles Membership

Zu Mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store. Passengers are required to complete the registration form and formalities to activate Zu Mobile Application.

It is also compulsory for customers to activate bicycle membership on their Zu card or smartphone application in order to ride a bicycle. The Zu card should have sufficient credit for the trip, or individuals will not be allowed to use the service.

The membership can be had against a CNIC or passport along with a refundable security fee. Only one membership is permissible on each provided CNIC.

Passengers are required to tap Zu cards on validators at docks on entry and exit points of the Zu bicycle sharing system. The system will automatically measure the time and deduct the fare according to usage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ BRT Peshawar is Getting Dozens of New Buses

The Zu bicycle sharing system would lessen the load of traffic in the city and help make the environment clean. Zu bicycles are undoubtedly a relief for students and people affected by inflation.