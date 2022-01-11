Khaldoon Bin Latif Secures Highest Votes in TRG Board of Directors Elections

The election results of the directors on the TRG Board have completely barred the former CEO of Afiniti, Zia Chishti, from it. Meanwhile, Khaldoon Bin Latif from Faysal Asset Management bagged the highest votes — more than 504 million — in the elections held at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting today.

Advertisement

The other elected directors are Farrukh Imdad from the Hamdard Group who won 488 million votes, and Hasnain Aslam from the TRG Group who received 486 million votes.

Waleed Tariq Saigol from the Maple Leaf Group; John Leone and Patrick McGinnis from the TRG Group; Zafar Iqbal Sobani, Abid Hussain, Asad Nasir, and Suleman Lalani from the JS Group have been appointed as directors for terms of three years commencing on 14 January.

ALSO READ ECC to Approve Rs. 60 Million for Purchase of Helicopter Parts

Zia Chishti lost the elections with a big margin. On the other hand, directors from the JS Group won a majority in the elections.

TRG Pakistan had a leadership crisis in recent months after the exclusion of Zia Chishti against allegations of misconduct.