PCB Introduces Hospitality Stands & Pre-Booking Discounts on PSL 2022 Tickets

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced details of ticket prices for the Pakistan Super League 2022, which will go on sale today (Tuesday) at 3 pm through cricket.bookme.pk. The first-leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from 27 January to 7 February, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from 10-27 February.

The PCB, in a new initiative, has introduced the early bird offer. This means fans can purchase discounted first-class and general enclosure tickets for all preliminary round matches if booked before 17 January.

The fans, upon submitting their immunization certificates, can purchase as many as six tickets on one CNIC by visiting cricket.bookme.pk and then selecting the PSL icon/match/enclosure/seat after entering CNIC name and number. Payments can be made using Easypaisa/JazzCash/credit card/Nift options. The helpline number for this is 03137786888.

All fans can attend the matches and enjoy the engagement in and around the venues that will be introduced to enhance fan enjoyment and experience. However, fans over the age of 12 need to be fully vaccinated.

All ticket-holders will also have to display their immunization certificates and CNIC at the time of entering the venues.

The ticket prices for the 27 January tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium, which will take place following the curtain-raiser ceremony, have been fixed at Rs. 2,500 for VIP enclosure, Rs. 2,000 for premium enclosure, Rs. 1,500 for first-class enclosure and Rs. 500 for general enclosure.

For the 27 February final at the Gaddafi Stadium, ticket prices have been set at Rs. 4,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs. 3,000 for premium enclosure, Rs. 2,500 for first-class enclosure, and Rs. 1,500 for general enclosure.

Ticket prices for the other three play-offs scheduled for 23, 24, and 25 February have been locked at Rs. 3,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs. 2,500 for premium enclosure, Rs. 2,000 for first-class enclosure, and Rs. 1,000 for general enclosure.

For Monday-Thursday league stage matches, ticket prices have been set at Rs. 2,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs. 1,750 for premium enclosure, Rs. 1,250 for first-class enclosure, and Rs. 250 for general enclosure. Ticket prices for single-headers from Friday-Sunday are Rs. 2,500 for VIP enclosure, Rs. 2,000 for premium enclosure, Rs. 1,500 for first-class enclosure and Rs. 500 for general enclosure.

For the six double-headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket prices at Rs. 3,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs. 2,500 for premium enclosure, Rs. 2,000 for first-class enclosure, and Rs. 1,000 for general enclosure.

For the Gaddafi Stadium, fans can also purchase tickets for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures, which have been reserved as Hospitality Stands. Prices for these cnclosures range from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 7,000, depending on the day and match.

Enclosure Categories:

National Stadium – Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, (VIP Enclosure), Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram (premium enclosure), Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani (first-class enclosures), and Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas (General Enclosure)

Gaddafi Stadium – Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan (VIP Enclosure), Rajas and Saeed Anwar (premium enclosure), Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz (first-class enclosure) and Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas (General Enclosure).

Important Ticketing Terms and Conditions

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated

Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium

Wearing of masks is mandatory

Anyone violating biosecure protocols shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

Anyone who engages in any act or speech towards any player, referee, or any other official in a manner which offend or insults that other person on the basis of that person’s race, religion, color, or ethnic origin shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

If play is washed out without the toss having taken place a 100 percent refund is claimable.

If play does not take place at the ground on the day for which this ticket is valid, a 100 percent ticket refund will be claimable

If play is restricted to less than five overs in one innings, a 75 percent ticket refund will be claimable.

If play is restricted to five completed overs but less than 10 overs cumulative a 50 percent refund is claimable

If a cumulative of 10 overs or above take place in a Match no refund will be claimable

For the avoidance of doubt, if 10 or more overs cumulative are played in a Match, then no refund will be claimable

The PCB reserves the right to change ticket prices at its sole discretion based on any government directives and/or NCOC guidelines or instructions relating to crowd attendances at the venue(s)

Personal Hygiene

Hand Hygiene through handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds

Use of hand gel with high percentages of alcohol (70%) or other appropriate products is an alternative

Sneezing and coughing into tissues or the crook of one’s elbow – disposal and cleaning hands afterward

Avoid touching one’s face and nose

Spitting is banned within the stadium

Medical masks must be worn by everyone while in the stadium. Enough medical masks have been secured for the crowd to ensure a risk-free environment for everyone in the stadium.