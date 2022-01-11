Peugeot 3008 Test Units Spotted in Karachi

It looks like Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) is finally prepared to introduce Peugeot vehicles in Pakistan to compete with the B, C, and D-segment SUVs. Its B-segment SUV — the 2008 — is ready to debut in the coming days but it also appears to be planning the launch of the larger 3008 SUV this year as well.

Advertisement

This speculation comes from recent photographs on social media of two 3008 SUVs parked next to 2008 in Karachi.

ALSO READ 5 Things You Must Follow When Driving to Snowy Areas

About Peugeot 3008

The 3008 is a compact crossover SUV that competes against the likes of Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, Proton X70, Haval H6, and Kia Sportage.

The official website details that it will feature a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 162 hp and 240 Nm of torque, and will send all of it to the front wheels or all four wheels (depending on the variant) via a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The 3008 SUV is fitted with the i-Cockpit that is loaded with amazing features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign, and speed limit recognition and recommendation, a 180° degree camera, and overhead vehicle view besides several upmarket options.

Although there are no details about its launch date or price, market speculations suggest that the 3008 will be positioned as a high-end alternative to Kia Sportage, which implies a starting price of about Rs. 6.3 million.

Advertisement

Given its aggressive looks, impressive performance, and high-tech features, the 3008 is sure to be a formidable contender in Pakistan’s SUV market.

2008’s Launch

2008 will reportedly be launched this month, which is highly probable as LMCL has already completed the local production of the first batch of Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) 2008 units.

ALSO READ Peugeot 2008 to Launch Soon in Pakistan

This news is accompanied by a myriad of speculations about the vehicle’s price that is expected to be north of Rs. 4 million because it will also be positioned as an upmarket product. Hopefully, these speculations will subside once the 2008 SUV makes its much-anticipated debut.