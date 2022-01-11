Police to Arrest Individuals Who Deliberately Blocked Roads With Snow in Murree

The Rawalpindi Police, on Tuesday, vowed to arrest the culprits involved in obstructing Bhurban road during the recent snowstorm in Murree. The development comes a day after a viral video claimed that hotel staff and locals of Bhurban had shoveled snow onto the roads to create obstructions.

The official Twitter handle of the Rawalpindi Police stated that the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Sajid Kiani, had taken notice of a citizen’s complaint and directed concerned officers to take legal action in this regard.

مری۔ بھوربن روڈ پر برف پھینک کر رکاوٹیں ڈالنے کا معاملہ، سی پی او راولپنڈی نے گزشتہ روز شہری کی شکایت کا نوٹس لیتے ہوئے متعلقہ افسران کو قانونی کاروائی کے احکامات جاری کیے تھے۔ واقعہ کا مقدمہ پولیس کی مدعیت میں درج، ملزمان کو گرفتار کرکے قانون کے کٹہرے میں کھڑا کیا جائے گا۔ — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) January 11, 2022

“The case has been registered in the police complaint and the accused will be arrested and brought to justice,” it added.

“By the time, they come back in the morning, the snow will turn into black ice and tens of cars will get stuck on the road. Then, they will charge Rs. 4,000 to 5,000 per car to tow them up the hill with the help of a jeep,” he had said.

غور کریں وڈیو پر یہ شخص کہہ رھا ھےسڑک بالکل صاف تھی یہ برف سائیڈوں سےاٹھا کر پھینکی گئ ھےجبکہ غور کیا جائے تو جتنی زیادہ برف روڈ پہ پڑی ھے اگر یہ سائیڈ سے اٹھائ گئ ھے تو ساییڈ پہ پڑی برف پہ کسی بیلچے یا کسی ٹول کے نشانات نہیں ہیں اور یہ برف تو پوری روڈ پہ ھے pic.twitter.com/wTrpqQFwOG — haqnawazabbasi (@haqnawazabbas12) January 11, 2022

The individual who posted the video stated that the purpose of recording the video was to expose the wrongdoings of locals and alert authorities about it.