PSL 2022 to Follow These Detailed Guidelines in Case of COVID-19 Infections

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday finalized a plan to complete the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) without any hindrance despite coronavirus fears.

As per sources, important decisions were taken in a meeting of PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, and PSL franchises to complete the tournament as per the schedule.

The last two editions of the league were hampered by the pandemic and were completed in two phases after a delay of a few months.

However, the cricket board and the franchises owners have devised a comprehensive plan to complete the upcoming edition smoothly.

Following decisions were taken during the meeting:

Players and officials associated with the league will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine period.

An entire hotel will be booked for quarantine of the players and officials.

Local and foreign players will start quarantine on 20 January.

COVID-19 positive players will serve ten-day isolation in a separate hotel.

Players’ families will not be allowed to join them during the tournament.

The availability of a minimum of 13 players of a team will be mandatory to conduct a match. A match will not be possible otherwise.

The tournament will be suspended for seven days if coronavirus infections break out during the league.

Franchises will ready a pool of 24 local players for the seventh edition. These players will also enter quarantine from 20 January.

Earlier, there were reports that the cricket board was considering changing the schedule of the PSL 7 after the Omicron outbreak in Karachi.

Note that the seventh season of PSL is set to kick off on 27 January in Karachi. The marquee event will conclude on 27 February in Lahore.

