FIA Gets Physical Remand of Culprits Involved in Rs. 200 Million Online Earning Scam

A local court of Karachi on Wednesday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a two-day remand of two men allegedly involved in an online fraud of Rs. 200 million.

According to details, the FIA Corporate Crime Circle arrested two men, identified as Suleman and Awais, after a series of raids in Federal-B Area and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to an FIA official, Suleman was the chief executive of Click Pay Earn, while Awais was running Global Ads and Marketing. The accused allegedly looted people on the pretext of digital marketing and various investment schemes.

FIA produced the individuals before a local court to seek their physical remand.

The Judicial Magistrate (East) granted a two-day remand of the suspects and directed the agency to produce them in court on Saturday along with a progress report.