Karachi Makes Facemasks Compulsory Again Due to Omicron

The Sindh government has decided to make facemasks compulsory for all citizens of Karachi in outdoor spaces once again as the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus continues its unabated spread in the provincial capital.

The decision was taken by the provincial Health Ministry during a high-level meeting held earlier today to mull different options to bring down Karachi’s positivity rate which topped 20% as per the latest figures.

During the meeting, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho was informed that only 42% of the eligible population of Karachi has been vaccinated against the Coronavirus till now which is one of the biggest reasons for the rapidly surging positivity rate in the city.

She ordered concerned departments to ramp up efforts to increase the vaccination rates in the city, directing them to launch a special two-week door-to-door vaccination campaign under which men, women, and children will be immunized against the Coronavirus.

The Health Minister directed relevant departments to also ensure the vaccination of the staff of all public and private businesses against COVID-19, directing them to raid their premises to ensure compliance and seal them in case of the presence of unvaccinated staff.

The high-level meeting also decided to delay the declaration of the transport sector, markets, marriage halls, restaurants, and public gatherings as high-risk areas till the next meeting.