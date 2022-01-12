Govt to Execute 6 Agri Projects Worth Rs. 78.5 Million in Islamabad

The government has decided to execute six agriculture-related projects worth Rs. 78.5 million in the Federal Capital, Islamabad.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R), on Wednesday (today), will ask the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet to approve surrendering Rs. 78.5 million funds in favor of the ICT administration.

Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, contributing around 19 percent to the GDP. The incumbent government has identified some important projects as a part of the Prime Minister’s initiative on agriculture to be executed throughout the country to enhance the potential of the agriculture sector.

Ministry of NFS&R is coordinating and financing the program at the national level, and the umbrella PC-1s of the projects include ICT components to be executed by ICT administration.

Sources said that the ministry had asked ECC to approve surrendering Rs. 78.5 million in favor of six projects, including Rs. 18 million for the National Program for Improvement of Watercourses (Phase-II) (NPIW-II) as an ICT project, Rs. 5 million for Productivity Enhancement of Wheat project, Rs. 16 million National Program for Enhancing Command Areas in Barani Areas of Pakistan project, Rs. 15 million Prime Minister’s initiative for Saving the Calf project, Rs. 19.500 million Calf Feedlot Fattening in Pakistan, and Rs. 5 million for Development of Backyard Poultry project in ICT.