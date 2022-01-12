HBL PSL 7 Ticket Booking is Now Live at Bookme

The seventh edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League is all set to hit it off from 27th January 2022, and Bookme, being the official ticketing partner of PCB, is live with its ticket booking.

Since Covid-19 is still looming around, therefore, as a part of safety measures, the matches are anticipated to be staged only in Karachi and Lahore.

This PSL season will feature 15 matches in Karachi and the remaining matches will be held in Lahore. This time, Bookme holds some exciting news for cricket fans.

All customers who get their PSL tickets through Bookme can avail of a 10% discount on first-class and general stand till the 17th of January and the facility to buy 6 tickets with one CNIC or one passport.

So, gear up all cricket lovers and get yourself ready to hit the stadiums! Rush to Bookme website or mobile application to book tickets for yourself and your cricket partners in just a few clicks.

Bookme team is working tirelessly to make it a hassle-free experience for its customers and cricket fans to buy tickets online conveniently and escape the queues of the stadium.

The dedicated team of Bookme will be ready, willing, and able to facilitate you at the stadiums as well. Fans can also get tickets from M&P outlets as e-tickets as well as physical printouts.

Brace yourself to be a part of the game live from the stadiums and cheer for your favorite team this PSL season!