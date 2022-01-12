Submarine Cable Goes Offline to Disrupt Internet Services in Pakistan

A fault in one of the international submarine cables, the SMW4, has been reported, resulting in degraded internet services across the country, our sources at PTA have confirmed.

Advertisement

ISPs across Pakistan have been notified by PTCL that an outage on one of the international upstream networks has occurred once again.

Standard arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been futile so far, with eastbound traffic impacted heavily due to pending issues that are still unresolved.

ALSO READ Undersea Cable Cut Disrupts Internet Services Across Pakistan [Updated]

Sources specified that fault occurred in the eastern segment, however, the exact location of the fault is yet to be ascertained.

Since a lot of traffic to and from Pakistan is routed through India and Singapore, the impact could be greater than usual.

Sources at PTA said that due to today’s outage, Pakistan’s total bandwidth capacity is down by around 20 percent. The concerned authorities are monitoring the situation and PTA has asked PTCL to add more capacity on other cables to minimize the degradation.

Advertisement

Until the issue is completely taken care of, internet users across the country are expected to experience lags and lower internet speeds.

Officials have not specified any ETA about the submarine cable’s resumption and it could take hours, days, possibly weeks, before being fully restored.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as we get more updates.