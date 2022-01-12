Xiaomi Black Shark 5 to Feature Snapdragon 888+, 120Hz Display, 120W Fast Charging

Xiaomi’s Black Shark wing is about to be sold off to a Chinese gaming company, Tencent. But this is not stopping the phone maker from expanding its lineup of gaming phones as we now have news of the Black Shark 5 family.

Advertisement

The news comes from Chinese tipster Panda is Bald and he has shared detailed specifications for Black Shark’s upcoming gaming phone. The vanilla Black Shark 5 has just been certified in China and it is rumored to come with a Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

The tipster did not mention the screen size but did say that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and there will be a 4,500 mAh battery with class-leading 120W fast charging. It appears that the Black Shark 5 is borrowing a lot of specifications from the 4S Pro, except for the 144Hz refresh rate.

As for the Black Shark 5 Pro, the phone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED 144Hz display with 2K resolution and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The 5,000 mAh battery will support 120W fast charging and the phone will boot Android 12 with JOYUI on top. There is no word on camera details as of yet.

The Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro became official in March last year so we get to see the Black Shark 5 family around the same time in 2022.