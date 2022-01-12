Zameen.com Gets Marketing and Sales Rights for Farmhouse Project Called ‘Bil-Kisa Retreats’

Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise, Zameen.com, has received the marketing and sales rights for a contemporary new farmhouse project called ‘Bil-Kisa Retreats’. To this effect, a small ceremony was held at Zameen.com’s Head Office in Lahore.

The event was attended by Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Laeeque Chaudhri Iftikhar, Directors Project Sales (Lahore) Basil Hafeez, Ali Rehan, Usman Sarwar, Associate Director Acquisition & JVs Mohsin Gulzar, and Senior Manager (Marketing) Rizwan Kazmi.

Moreover, Bil-Kisa Retreats Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Reza Hassan Zaidi, Director Finance Zainab Reza, and other stakeholders were also in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Laeeque Chaudhri Iftikhar stated that the farmhouses being launched under Bil-Kisa Retreats would be introducing Lahore to new standards of quality construction.

He hinted that after the introduction of such remarkable projects, more buyers would become interested in acquiring farmhouses — which is a new and welcome trend in the property market.

Bil-Kisa Retreats CEO Syed Reza Hassan Zaidi said that the project, spanning over 64 kanals, was designed as per the latest international development standards.

He said that its location on Burki Road (near Allama Iqbal International Airport and Ring Road) would reaffirm the gated and secure project’s status as an innovative and unmatched community.