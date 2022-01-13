Graana.com Launches Overseas Property Verification System

Transforming real estate practices for every Pakistani and indulging approximately 9 million overseas Pakistanis living around the globe, Graana.com unveils Online Property Verification System (OPVS) to cater to their housing needs in their homeland.

The service was launched at the Overseas Pakistanis’ Convention 2022, organized by the Parliamentary Committee of Kashmir.

The event’s key speakers included Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Advisor to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi, and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi.

Other esteemed guests included Chairman IMARAT Group of Companies and CEO Graana.com Shafiq Akbar, and Group Directors, Farhan Javed, Arslan Javed, and Taimoor Abassi, President IIPS Advisory Board Gen (R) Haroon Aslam.

The event covered several panel discussions comprising members from Federal Investigation Agency, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP), which discussed the challenges faced by the overseas Pakistanis.

In 2018, 5,492 unregistered and illegal housing societies were identified and reported across Pakistan.

The absence of a regulatory framework, lack of access to verified property information coupled with complex ownership transfer processes has led to fraudulent practices and property scams, especially for the overseas Pakistanis.

Graana.com’s OPVS offers services including validation of Layout Plan Approval Status, Competent Authority (for dealing approvals in its notified area), Address (Plot No, Street No, Gali No, Road Name), Plot LOP Approval Status, Total Area (sq. yds) and Type of Land Use permitted in Approved Layout Plan.