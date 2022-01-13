OPPO Find X5 Pro to Include The Most Powerful Android Chip Yet With 50MP Triple Cameras – Leak

Previously, a few renders based on an early prototype of the Oppo Find X5 series were leaked that showcased a rather unique camera island.

Similarly, last week, the specifications of the upcoming vanilla Find X5 smartphone surfaced online, and less than a week later, a reliable tipster leaked some of the major specifications of the upgraded Pro model.

As per the leaks, the Find X5 Pro flaunts a 6.7″ AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display that offers Quad HD+ resolution with a standard 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a cornered punch-hole cut-out housing a 32 MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera. The device is registered under the model number PFEM10.

While the smartphone does feature a rather beautiful design, it’s the rear camera setup of the device that intrigues us the most. This time around we see a unique trapezoid camera island that offers a gradual slope instead of a huge cliff. The camera island includes a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), paired with a 50 MP ultrawide and a 13 MP tertiary sensor.

Under the hood, Find X5 Pro houses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which will be supported by OPPO’s MariSilicon X chip. Powering the device is a large 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging.

As per the rumors, the device is likely to run ColorOS on top of Android 12. For biometrics and security, it will make use of a Goodix G7 in-display fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the smartphone is said to pack dual speakers and NFC.

Rumors further suggest that the vanilla Find X5 might come bearing similar specifications as the Pro model except that, it may feature the Dimensity 9000 chip. OPPO Find X5 Pro and Find X5 are likely to go official by March this year.