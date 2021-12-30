Here’s Your First Look at Oppo Find X5/X5 Pro [Images]

Recent rumors suggest that Oppo might skip the number 4 in its high-end Find X series, due to its associations with misfortune in Chinese culture, and jump straight from Find X3 to Find X5.

Not only this, but the recent leaks also hint that this time we might be getting three variations of the Find X5 which might be a vanilla X5, an X5 Pro, and the X5 Lite, given the company’s history.

Recently, a few renders based on an early prototype were leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer (via Prepp), and it’s unclear whether these show the Find X5 or the Find X5 Pro, only time will tell what Oppo decides to call this upcoming smartphone.

As per the leaks, the rear camera module seems to borrow quite a bit from the one we saw on the Find X3 Pro. However, this time around, you can spot a trapezoid camera island that has a gradual slope rather than a rough cliff. It doesn’t look all that bad though, but it certainly brings a fresh new design to the table which might take some time to grow on us.

Upfront, the phone seems to have a rather beautiful display with a cornered punch-hole cut-out housing the selfie camera. Rumors also suggested that the Find X5 series would be built around a 6.78″ AMOLED display (which might be 1080p+ in the X5 and QHD+ in the Pro) with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Previous leaks hinted towards the X5 series featuring at least two 50 MP cameras on the rear, and a fairly large 5,000 mAh battery with either 80W or 125W charging system.

They further suggested that the Find X5 would come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, while the Pro version will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood.

There are still a good few features about this phone we don’t know as of yet, we’ll be hearing more about this upcoming smartphone in the coming weeks.