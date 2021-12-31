Oppo Find X5 Flagship Leaks Months Ahead of Launch

Chinese manufacturer, Oppo is expected to launch the Find X5 lineup in March 2022. In the latest leak, a tipster from China has shared the key specifications of the vanilla Find X5 model.

The vanilla model is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED LTPO display with a 1Hz to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate with 2K resolution and 10-bit colours.

The Vanilla Find X5 model is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC and will be available with LPDDR5 RAM variations of 8GB and 12GB. The smartphone is expected to have 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The Find X5 will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery pack, supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging as well as 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

The Oppo Find X5 is expected to feature a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. While the main camera will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support, along with a 50MP Sony IMX766 free-form ultrawide lens and a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens with a 2x zoom and OIS support.

Other handsets in the lineup include the Find X5 Pro and Find X5 Lite. Previously revealed CAD renders of the Oppo Find X5 and X5 Pro showed an irregular shaped camera module with a front punch-hole display. The Find X5 Pro model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Camera specifications for both the Find X5 and X5 Pro may also differ, and are yet to be revealed.