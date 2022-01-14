Budget-Friendly Oppo A36 is Now Up for Sale

The Oppo A36 was recently launched in China on 12th January. The budget-friendly smartphone is available for pre-order across China and will soon go on sale on 14th January.
Design & Display
The Oppo A36 features a 6.56-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate, with a resolution of 720p.
The phone is available in Black or Blue colors.
Internals & Storage
Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, the Oppo A36 features 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The smartphone also features a MicroSD slot for storage expansion of up to 1TB.
The handset runs the Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.
Camera
Oppo A36 features a dual rear camera that is much similar to the design of the Reno7, with two large, vertically aligned circles. The main camera lens of the smartphone features a 13MP sensor alongside a second f/2.2 2MP portrait lens.
The smartphone features a punch hole in the top left corner with an 8MP camera lens, with an f/2.0 aperture.
Battery & Pricing
Oppo A36 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery pack that charges up to 10W.
The phone can be pre-ordered for CNY 1,599 or $250. Sales for the smartphone start on 14th January.
Oppo A36 Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: Adreno 610
- OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
- Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
- Display: 6.56 inches, IPS LCD, 90Hz
- Memory
- RAM: 8GB
- Internal: 256GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
- Rear: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
- Colors: Black, Blue
- Fingerprint Sensor: Side-Mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
- Price: $250