Budget-Friendly Oppo A36 is Now Up for Sale

The Oppo A36 was recently launched in China on 12th January. The budget-friendly smartphone is available for pre-order across China and will soon go on sale on 14th January.

Advertisement

Design & Display

The Oppo A36 features a 6.56-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate, with a resolution of 720p.

The phone is available in Black or Blue colors.

Internals & Storage

Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, the Oppo A36 features 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The smartphone also features a MicroSD slot for storage expansion of up to 1TB.

The handset runs the Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

ALSO READ Motorola Razr 3 Specifications Leaked Months Ahead of Launch

Camera

Oppo A36 features a dual rear camera that is much similar to the design of the Reno7, with two large, vertically aligned circles. The main camera lens of the smartphone features a 13MP sensor alongside a second f/2.2 2MP portrait lens.

The smartphone features a punch hole in the top left corner with an 8MP camera lens, with an f/2.0 aperture.

Battery & Pricing

Oppo A36 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery pack that charges up to 10W.

Advertisement

The phone can be pre-ordered for CNY 1,599 or $250. Sales for the smartphone start on 14th January.

ALSO READ CEO of Careem Sets Up a Scholarship Endowment Fund at IBA

Oppo A36 Specifications