Budget-Friendly Oppo A36 is Now Up for Sale

By Alyshai | Published Jan 14, 2022 | 5:18 pm

The Oppo A36 was recently launched in China on 12th January. The budget-friendly smartphone is available for pre-order across China and will soon go on sale on 14th January.

Design & Display

The Oppo A36 features a 6.56-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz sampling rate, with a resolution of 720p.

The phone is available in Black or Blue colors.

Internals & Storage

Featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, the Oppo A36 features 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The smartphone also features a MicroSD slot for storage expansion of up to 1TB.

The handset runs the Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1.

Camera

Oppo A36 features a dual rear camera that is much similar to the design of the Reno7, with two large, vertically aligned circles. The main camera lens of the smartphone features a 13MP sensor alongside a second f/2.2 2MP portrait lens.

The smartphone features a punch hole in the top left corner with an 8MP camera lens, with an f/2.0 aperture.

Battery & Pricing

Oppo A36 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery pack that charges up to 10W.

The phone can be pre-ordered for CNY 1,599 or $250. Sales for the smartphone start on 14th January.

Oppo A36 Specifications

  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
  • CPU: Octa-core
  • GPU: Adreno 610
  • OS: Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
  • Supported Networks: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
  • Display: 6.56 inches, IPS LCD, 90Hz
  • Memory
    • RAM: 8GB
    • Internal: 256GB
  • Card Slot: microSDXC
  • Camera
    • Rear: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
  • Colors: Black, Blue
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Side-Mounted
  • Face Unlock: Yes
  • Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
  • Price: $250

