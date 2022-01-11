Motorola Razr 3 Specifications Leaked Months Ahead of Launch

Last month, Lenovo executives confirmed that the company is working on a successor to Motorola’s original foldable Razr from 2019 and its 5G enabled sequel from 2020.

Advertisement

A few specs of the upcoming foldable Motorola Razr 3 smartphone have been leaked. The foldable handset is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The smartphone marks the first time a Motorola foldable smartphone will be available with a proper flagship chipset, as previous handsets featured 7-series Qualcomm chipsets.

ALSO READ Apple is Launching Another iPhone in March 2022

ALSO READ Moto G71 5G Launched With Snapdragon 695 and Triple Cameras

The handset is said to be available with 6, 8, or 12GB of RAM, depending on the version of the smartphone. The smartphone will feature storage capacities of 128, 256, or 512GB.

The Motorola Razr 3 is rumored to have a Full HD+ AMOLED main foldable screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a centered hole-punch for the selfie-cam, a secondary screen on the outside, NFC, and UWB. The handset is said to boot Android 12.

Motorola will soon release the device internationally starting with China, Europe, and North America.