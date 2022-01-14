Looming Fertilizer Shortage Likely to Result in Wheat Crisis Across Pakistan

An artificial shortage of fertilizers may affect the production of various crops in Pakistan. According to farmers, 17 to 20 percent less fertilizer was used in this season, which may adversely affect the production of canola, sunflower, wheat, and other crops.

Advertisement

Farmers informed that for sowing wheat, at least one bag per acre of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) is required while preparing the land, whereas three bags of urea are required during the growth period of the crop.

ALSO READ PAC Orders PSQCA to Act Against Factories Producing Cooking Oil from Chicken Waste

Farmers are afraid that if the situation remains the same, production targets will not be achieved. There may be a 5 to 10 percent decline in the production of crops during this season, which may cause serious food security threats to Pakistan.

Representatives of Kissan Ittehad said that the situation appears to stay the same in the next 15 to 20 days. The Ministry of Industries and Production is solely responsible for this crisis as it failed to stop smuggling and holding, they remarked. The production capacity of urea is 6.5 million tons, whereas its usage is 6.3 million tons annually, the representatives revealed. Production of two lakh tons was affected due to the closure of two plants, they informed.

The representatives said that farmers are compelled to buy fertilizer after waiting hours in lines, and after showing their CNIC, farmers get only two bags of fertilizer which is not efficient for their crop. The rate of DAP was Rs. 3,200 last year, whereas now, it is available at Rs. 9,000, the representatives added.

ALSO READ Chinese Firms May Relocate Facilities to Pakistan if US Trade Spat Worsens

Agriculture experts say that if production is affected due to the non-availability of fertilizers, Pakistan may face a wheat crisis. In the case of shortage, Pakistan imports wheat from two countries, i.e., Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine’s wheat has already been booked by the Middle East, whereas tensions at the Russia and Ukraine border are increasing. If the situation doesn’t improve, Pakistan will face a grave threat in terms of food security.

Advertisement

Ministry of Industries and Production said that 440,000 thousand bags of urea are being provided daily. The ministry further said that 44 lakh bags will be provided in February, and 8,200,000 bags of fertilizer will be available in March. The situation will be much better in a couple of days, the ministry stated.