PAC Orders PSQCA to Act Against Factories Producing Cooking Oil from Chicken Waste

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to take action against factories producing cooking oil from chicken waste.

During a recent meeting of the PAC, one of its members, Syed Hussain Tariq, revealed that cooking oil is being produced from chicken waste and used in hotels. He added that the oil is extracted from the intestines and claws, and other waste, and that many of the factories that produce this oil are located in Sindh.

The Chairman of the PAC, Rana Tanveer Hussain, directed the PSQCA to take action against such factories and hold the producers accountable.

The committee also discussed the licensing of cannabis, and PAC member Naveed Qamar said that Pakistan could generate revenue from the licensing fees of cannabis to help reduce the budget deficit.

It also reviewed the audit objections of Audit Report 2019-20 prepared by the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Chairman Hussain remarked that institutions in Pakistan lack institutional capacity while commenting on the report. He added that the Minister of Science and Technology is considered the ‘Deputy Prime Minister’ in other countries.

The meeting was also attended by the Members of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Mushahid Hussain, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Hussain Tariq, and Riaz Fatyana.