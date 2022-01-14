Advertisement

NCOC Further Reduces Age Limit for Booster Shots

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jan 14, 2022 | 4:01 pm
booster shots age limit reduced | covid-19 booster shots | age limit | NCOC

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has reduced the age limit for booster shots after a recent surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Advertisement

The decision was taken in a meeting on Friday, and the NCOC tweeted: “In Today’s NCOC session, the age limit for a booster dose has been further reduced. From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for a free booster dose of their choice ”.

ALSO READ

It added that the booster doses will be administered after a gap of six months after the initial vaccination. The decision has been taken to speed up the vaccination process amid the escalating number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

ALSO READ

The fifth wave of the pandemic is wreaking havoc in the country. During the last 24 hours, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity shot to 7.36 percent, with over 3,500 new cases.

According to the figures from the NCOC, a total of 48,449 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, of which 3,567 were positive. This is the highest number of cases in the country since 9 September 2021 when 3,689 people had tested positive.

Also Read

Rizvi Syed
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>