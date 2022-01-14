Religious Ministry Warns Against Making Hajj Bookings

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has warned intending pilgrims against handing out money to tour operators before the announcement of Hajj Policy 2022.

The ministry issued this alert after receiving complaints that some private Hajj tour operators are collecting money from people.

“The ministry has not authorized any individuals, banks, Hajj group organizers (HGOs) or agents to receive Hajj applications and collect money on behalf of the ministry,” the ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

He warned intending pilgrims that some element could loot people in the name of Hajj booking, and assured that any such person would face the consequences.

The spokesperson said that the people should be aware of such elements and wait until the ministry announces the Hajj policy.

“People are advised never to hand their passport and money to any individual or tour operator until the Hajj Policy 2022 is announced and published at the ministry’s website, in newspapers, and electronic media. They are allowed to submit their applications only after the ministry authorizes banks and private tour operators to receive Hajj applications,” the statement added.

The ministry urged people to lodge their complaints on the dedicated Hajj helpline numbers 051-9205696; 051-9206980-82 against the HGOs, and individuals demanding money and Hajj applications in advance.