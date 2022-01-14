Advertisement

UK’s National Crime Agency to Investigate Hareem Shah for Money Laundering

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 14, 2022 | 3:20 pm

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formally written to the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom to register a case and initiate criminal proceedings against Hareem Shah for her involvement in money laundering.

In the official letter, the FIA has claimed that a Pakistani national, Fizza Hussain alias Hareem Shah, uploaded a video on social media in which she claimed that she smuggled large sums of cash from Pakistan to the UK by deceiving the authorities.

Later, a second video surfaced in which she clarified that she uploaded the first video only for fun and she didn’t launder money from Pakistan to the UK. In this clip, she was seen standing outside the office of Sky Marketing, a London-based money exchange company.

Sometime later, she uploaded another video in which she is accompanied by a man named Danial Malik who claimed the ownership of the money which Hareem Shah flaunted in the first video.

Note here that Danial Malik is a British Pakistani businessman who was a candidate for the ruling PTI for the 2018 elections. He claimed that the bundles of the British currency which Hareem Shah showed belonged to him and all of that money is legal and declared with the relevant UK authorities.

Therefore, in view of the details mentioned above, NCA is requested to register a case against Hareem Shah and carry out a criminal investigation against her and Danial Malik for their conflicting claims which show their involvement in money laundering from Pakistan to the UK, the letter concluded.

Meanwhile, FIA has also launched a probe against Hareem Shah after registering a case under relevant clauses of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 and Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947.

It must be noted here that money laundering and currency smuggling are cognizable and punishable offenses under Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 and Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947.

