FTO Orders Immediate Crackdown Against Illegal Luxury Cars

The government is aggressively targeting discrepancies in taxes lately. In a relevant development, the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has instructed the authorities to impound smuggled and Non-Custom Paid (NCP) luxury vehicles or those with fake registration documents.

The FTO ordered immediate confiscation of illegal high-end cars and SUVs with an engine displacement of over 2000cc.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), illegal vehicles are roaming freely due to a massive corruption scheme by customs department and excise department employees.

The board claimed that convicted parties cleared vehicles such as Land Cruiser, BMW, Mercedes, and other luxury cars using forged documents.

Based on this revelation, FBR and FTO are conducting a joint investigation to eliminate the problem and arrest those involved.