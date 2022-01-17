NCOC Announces the Condition on Which Schools and Colleges Will be Closed

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) morning session on Monday discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy, and disease prevalence across the country.

The NCOC meeting decided to take the final decision about education institutions only on the basis of data of positive cases of various institutions for which massive testing in educational institutions is being carried out. The NCOC will meet again tomorrow to assess the Coronavirus situation in educational institutes.

The session also directed all education ministers to ramp up vaccination rates among students and ensure compliance with Coronavirus SOPs to avoid the outbreak of the viral disease within the premises of educational institutes.

The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, and National Coordinator, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, and attended by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, virtually.

Provincial health and education ministers also joined the meeting virtually and told NCOC about the steps being taken for implementation of NPIs, and COVID-19 SOPs in wake of a spike in the Coronavirus cases. Global and regional trends of the Omicron variant were also discussed.

Keeping in view new disease prevalence, a fresh set of NPIs was presented and discussed with provinces. The new set of NPIs will be implemented by provinces in the next 48 hours after the consultative process with all stakeholders.