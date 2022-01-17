James Anderson Admits He Learned His Best Skill From Mohammad Asif

England’s veteran right-arm pacer, James Anderson lauded the skill of former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Asif, and revealed that he studied Asif keenly in order to learn wobble seam which helped him become a better bowler.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Updated World Test Championship Points Table as Australia Widens Gap With Pakistan

Anderson revealed that the Kookaburra ball does not swing much and he learned the art of wobble seam by observing Asif. Anderson said that during Pakistan’s tour of England in 2010, Asif bowled deliveries that would wobble instead of seaming or swinging. This brought Asif a lot of success as he was trying to nip it off the seam.

The 39-year old further revealed that he practiced the delivery throughout the summer of 2010 in preparation for the Ashes in Australia. He said that the delivery brought him success throughout the series.

Watch the video here:

James Anderson on learning to bowl the wobble seam delivery from Mohammad Asif (video courtesy @7Cricket) #Cricket pic.twitter.com/vL8E4byrHw — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 16, 2022

ALSO READ Virat Kohli Steps Down From Test Captaincy After Rift With BCCI

Both Asif and Anderson are highly regarded as two of the most skillful bowlers in Test cricket. While the two share similarities in their skills, their careers took opposite trajectories. While Anderson is still going strong and currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the world, Asif did not play for Pakistan after the spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

Asif is highly regarded as one of the most gifted fast bowlers to ever grace the pitch and has earned praise from some of the best cricketers from all over the world. Unfortunately for Pakistan and Asif, he only played 23 Tests for Pakistan. He picked up 106 wickets at an extraordinary average of 24.6 in his five-year international career.

Anderson, on the other hand, has played for over 19 years. He has picked up 640 wickets at an average of 26.58 in 169 Test matches for his country.