STZA to Develop Pakistan’s first Digital City in Haripur

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) is going to develop Pakistan’s Digital City in Haripur in collaboration with Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF IAST) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB).

The STZA awarded the first Special Technology Zone Developer License in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to PAF-IAST and the second license to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB). Both of the authorities are working for the development of a digital city at Haripur.

Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA,) in collaboration with Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF IAST), will inaugurate KP’s first technology zone today. Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the ceremony at the Haripur-based PAF IAST campus, which is declared the first STZ in the province. Senator Faisal Javed (Chairman of Senate Information Committee) took to Twitter to announce the establishment of a Special Technology Zone in Haripur.

He said, “After Islamabad & Lahore – Special Technology Zone is now coming to Haripur. Prime Minister Imran Khan will InshaAllah perform [the] groundbreaking of KP STZ on Monday. Synergizing an ecosystem of academia, govt, and the tech industry. STZs are being set up across the country.”

According to the Special Technology Zones Authority, both the PAF-IAST and KPITB are committed to the development of knowledge ecosystems, which will enable youth employment, opportunity creation, and economic transformation through the technology sector. The STZs will open avenues for the youth, foster new high-tech skills, and create opportunities for employment, business, entrepreneurship, and international investors.