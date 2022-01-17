Toyota Hilux Wins 2022 Dakar Rally

Nasser Al-Attiyah won the 2022 Dakar Rally in a GR DKR Hilux T1+ for the Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa team last week. The 51- year old Qatari driver finished 27 minutes and 46 seconds ahead of France’s nine-time Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) World Rally Champion (WRC) winner, Sébastien Loeb, driver of Prodrive Hunter T1+.

Al-Attiyah and his co-driver, Mathieu Baumel, won three stages of the incredibly tough rally raid event, including the introductory stage on New Year’s Day. He was never at risk of losing the lead despite Loeb’s two victories along the course. Toyota also won the twelfth and final stage through Henk Lategan of South Africa.

This is Toyota Hilux’s second victory after Al-Attiyah’s previous victory in the 2019 edition.

The Hilux, which has nothing in common with the production variant, was fully modified to comply with the new T1+ rules which allowed for bigger tires and wheels, as well as increased suspension travel.

As for the powertrain, the 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V8 found in the Lexus LC 500 replaced the new Land Cruiser’s 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6.

This is undoubtedly a proud moment for Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa, thanks to Al-Attiyah who has won the Dakar Rally four times now, including once each with MINI and Volkswagen.