Entrepreneur Jahangir Siddiqui and CEO Burger King, Germany Invest in Apricart Online Grocery Startup

Apricart, an emerging online grocery delivery startup, is leveraging an unconventional supply chain to offer the best prices on high-quality kitchen staples.

The idea received an overwhelming response from the customers and captured the interest of several illustrious local and international business giants for potential strategic partnerships.

Amongst these is the prominent name – Jahangir Siddiqui, founder of the financial conglomerate JS Group.

Earlier, Apricart had introduced its staples brand ‘Jehan’ offering incredibly low prices for high-quality daal, rice, sugar and a wide range of spices, for the residents of Karachi and Peshawar.

Jahangir Siddiqui is the founder of JS Group and part of numerous entrepreneurial initiatives.

He is a distinguished member of the financial sector of Pakistan and has been a prominent supporter of local businesses, aiming to make strategic long-term investments for the uplift of the local talent and economy.

Jahangir’s interest in Apricart is a testament to the promising potential of Apricart.

Apricart CEO, Khalid Memon, stated, “We are honoured to have Jahangir Siddiqui as our investor and Advisor to the Board. At Apricart, we not only bring high-quality products at best prices, but we also offer a unique business model for the uplift of local industries.”

“We look forward to employing best business practices and working alongside our investors and partners to take Apricart to new heights,” he added.

Apricat has also attracted overseas investors and advisory board members such as Cornelius Everke, CEO of the global fast-food chain Burger King in Germany.

He has a track record in brand building as well as an in-depth understanding of scaling businesses internationally.

Startup investment in Pakistan has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. 2021 alone saw total funding of more than $300 million for local entrepreneurial ventures.

A large part of this constitutes growing e-commerce and digital platforms for shopping, payments, and services.

Apricart is one such promising e-commerce platform that offers some relief from high grocery bills while the country witnesses skyrocketing inflation levels.

Apricart provides online grocery delivery services in Karachi and Peshawar through its website and mobile app.

Shoppers are able to receive orders directly at their doorstep, without the hassle of long queues.

Apricart also uniquely offers a zero-delivery charge provision to its customers, with no minimum order amount requirements. Apricart will be soon opening its doors in other cities of Pakistan.

Head over to Apricart’s official website for more details.