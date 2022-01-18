Pakistan and Qatar to Further Deepen Energy Sector Collaboration

Federal Minister of Energy, Hammad Azhar, and Minister of Energy and Chief Executive of Qatar Energy, Mr. Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, held a virtual meeting through video conference today. Both sides discussed further promoting bilateral ties, particularly in the energy sector.

Hammad Azhar thanked Qatar for ensuring timely supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan despite its shortage globally.

Welcoming the decision of Qatar Energy to invest in setting up the LNG terminal in partnership with a consortium of leading Pakistani companies, the Minister assured all possible support from the public sector. He hoped that Financial Investment Decision (FID) would be concluded soon. He underscored that this project would be another milestone in the energy security of Pakistan.

It may be recalled that Pakistan had signed a ten-year LNG agreement with Qatar in February last year. As per the agreement, Pakistan will get 3 million tonnes of LNG per year from Qatar Energy under the deal from January 2022. However, at Pakistan’s request, Qatar started early supplies from November 2021.