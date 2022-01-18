Punjab Bans Unvaccinated Students From Schools

The Government of Punjab has decided to ban unvaccinated students who are old enough to be vaccinated from entering schools to contain the growth rate of COVID-19 infections in educational institutions, as announced by the provincial minister for education, Murad Raas.

He spoke at a press conference in Lahore on Monday and opposed the closure of schools, reasoning that students have already faced massive academic losses on account of the pandemic.

Minister Raas added that the authorities will take action accordingly if the situation gets out of control.

He also declared that in-person classes for students of up to 12 years of age will be allowed with 50 percent attendance as they have not been vaccinated yet.

The government has intensified the vaccination campaign and 100 percent of public school teachers had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, he highlighted.

Furthermore, vaccinated students in Matric and Intermediate will continue taking physical classes while adhering to the COVID-19 SOPs, including mandatory face masks. However, the entry of unvaccinated students into schools will remain banned until they get inoculated.

Note that the meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers’ Conference (IPEMC) on Monday had ended without a decision on the closure of schools. It was rescheduled for today (Tuesday) with fresh data to discuss the situation pertaining to educational institutions.