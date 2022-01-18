This Canadian Electric Car Earns Money When Parked

Everyday companies come up with propositions for the electric vehicle (EV) arena that blur the lines between utility and novelty. While some EVs can crabwalk across the road or post ridiculous 0-100 km/h times, others are supposedly smart enough to actually make money.

The latter feature is in a new Canadian EV prototype called the Daymak Spiritus. It is an all-electric three-wheeled car with the capability to mine several types of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, while parked and idling.

Mike Chow, the Vice President of Research and Development for Daymak Inc., posted the video of the EV’s first test drive via his social media and Youtube accounts. He is known for his work as an actor, stunt coordinator, and production manager in various Hollywood blockbusters such as The Day After Tomorrow, Pacific Rim, and Bulletproof Monk.

Other Features

The Spiritus is a two-seater high-tech EV with advanced features such as autonomous driving capability, Wi-Fi connectivity, air-conditioning, a 12-speaker stereo system, and solar panels that allow for additional slow charging. It also has high-speed charging capability (under two hours for full charge), a GPS alarm system, and a reverse camera, among other amazing features including the ability to travel up to 480 km on a single charge.

This three-wheeled EV is available in two variants — Spiritus Deluxe and Spiritus Ultimate. The former is a base variant that costs $22,995 when fully optioned, and the latter is a high-end variant that racks up an eye-watering bill of $149,000. The reason for the huge price tag is unknown as both variants have the ability to mine cryptocurrency.

Regarding Spirutus’s crypto-coin mining capabilities, the company highlighted:

The Daymak Spiritus will be the first electric car in history to mine crypto currency while it is parked, including Bitcoin, Doge, Ethereum, Cardano, and more. This will be done through Daymak Nebula, our comprehensive cryptocurrency suite. From a touch of your Spiritus dashboard, you can access the Nebula Miner interface, as well as Nebula Wallet, where you can collect your miner profits, and pay/receive/stake many cryptocurrencies. Nebula Wallet will also be available on all smartphones.

Pre-bookings for the vehicles have started and their deliveries are expected to commence in 2023. Although Daymak Spiritus appears to have limited appeal for regular car enthusiasts, it has the potential to become a smash hit with cryptocurrency investors.