mySugr is Pakistan’s First Diabetes Data Management App

Tired of maintaining a manual log for your sugar levels and carrying around a notepad whenever you note it down? The answer to this everyday struggle is Pakistan’s first diabetes data management app, mySugr.

Advertisement

This app is nothing short of magic for diabetic patients. With the help of this app, diabetic patients can easily keep a track of their blood glucose readings, which is a simple, clear, smart, and convenient way.

With the new Accu-Chek Instant, it’s as easy and fast as checking your messages to check your daily sugar level and even easier to keep a smart record.

The mySugr app removes the burden of managing diabetes by having all your therapy information readily available. It allows for automatic blood sugar tracking, food, and medication logging as well as activity tracking.

Along with numerous other features, it provides downloadable reports to share with caregivers or healthcare providers. The mySugr app is available on most smartphones and is trusted by more than 3,000,000 people with diabetes worldwide!

Pair the mySugr app with a Bluetooth-enabled blood glucose meter such as the Accu-Chek Instant meter, and automatically capture your readings.

Advertisement

Former Pakistani Cricketer, Wasim Akram, who has been Accu-Chek’s ambassador for over two decades also endorsed the smart diabetes management app. According to him, it is an innovative solution and a great initiative to make the lives of diabetic patients easier.

The app provides daily, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, and quarterly diabetes data. It also compiles smart and clear blood glucose graphs and provides a detailed report that can be shared with doctors via WhatsApp or email.

mySugr app can be downloaded from the Google Play store or the Apple App store helping you manage all your diabetes data. It can also be connected easily to Google Fit or Apple Health tracker to easily track fitness data.

Actively managing your sugar does not have to get in the way of the things you love and it does not have to take over your life. In fact, not taking diabetes seriously is much more likely to have that effect.

With Accu-Check’s mySugr app, you can now monitor, manage and protect your health in an innovative and easy way.

For more information, visit https://www.accu-chek.com.pk/data-management/mysugr-app