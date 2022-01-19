PIA Relieves PAF Officers Appointed on Key Positions by Air Marshal Arshad Malik

After extending their services to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for three years, seven Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers have returned to report to their respective departments on completion of their deputation term.

A PIA spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed that the officers had left the national airlines. He said PIA had temporarily given the same charge to other officers, adding that it did not make any further requests to PAF for further appointments.

Chief Executive PIA, Air Marshal (Retd) Arshad Malik, on his appointment at PIA, brought with him nine PAF officers. These officers were later posted on key managerial positions at the airline on a three-year deputation.

Six of them, Air Commodore Khalid-ur-Rehman, Air Commodore Jibran Saleem Butt, Air Commodore Shahid Qadir, Wing Commander Hafiz Tahir Mehmood, and Wing Commander Muhammad Asim Khan have reported to their respective institutions after completing the deputation term, the spokesperson said.

Special Wing Commander Kamran Anjum had been called back ahead of the completion of his term due to harassment allegations against him, he added.

He said Chief HR Air Commodore Amir Altaf was still in service, as his deputation period would end in March this year.