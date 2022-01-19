Lahore Qalandars & Peshawar Zalmi Announce Remaining Replacement Picks

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have made a replacement each to their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 squads.

Qalandars have signed up fast bowler, Matthew Potts, as a partial replacement for batter Harry Brook for the first three matches because of the latter’s international commitments.

Zalmi have brought in left-arm orthodox, Arish Ali Khan, for Mohammad Amir Khan, who has been ruled out of the tournament because of injury.

The two replacements have been approved by the PSL 7 Event Technical Committee, which is chaired by Director – International Cricket Operations, Zakir Khan, and includes Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan and Sameer Khosa.

Earlier, all the six PSL franchises picked two additional players in the PSL 2022 replacement draft after the PSL franchises and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mutually agreed to increase the total squad size to 20 members.

The seventh edition of the PSL will be played from 27 January till 27 February. The tournament will be held at two venues, National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

