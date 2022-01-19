Tabiyat.pk and DoctHers Enter Into a Health Tech Agreement to Provide a One-Stop Solution for All Healthcare Needs

Tabiyat.pk signed an agreement with DoctHers, enabling DoctHers consumers to have direct access to Tabiyat.pk products at discounted prices.

Given the surge of Covid cases in the country, this Health-Tech partnership couldn’t have come at a better time since consumers can now consult a doctor and order medicines all through one tap from the safety of their home.

The event was hosted at the Tabiyat.pk Head office and was attended by Dr. Asher Hasan, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman DoctHers, Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder Tabiyat.pk, along with their core team members.

At the event, Asad Khan stated “Our mission at Tabiyat.pk is to provide authentic medicines and a consolidated healthcare platform to cater to all healthcare needs.”

He also added, “Through our partnership with DoctHers, consumers can now have direct access to a doctor and authentic medicines all in one platform.”

“With the rise of Covid cases in the country, we hope this partnership helps all consumers have access to healthcare in the comfort of their own homes,” he concluded.

Tabiyat.pk, a leading health-tech startup started its operations in September 2020 & has delivered to hundreds of thousands of customers across Pakistan.

They have invested heavily in building a replicable infrastructure with a purpose-built temperature-controlled warehouse, technology stack focused on just-in-time medicine inventory, integrated supply chain, and an AI-powered logistics solution.

This proprietary system enabled the company to seamlessly fulfill the operational needs of both B2B and B2C customers.

Dr. Asher stated, “We’re delighted to partner with Tabiyat.pk to service the pharmacy needs of our digital health plan members.”

He pointed out, “We are at a major tipping point in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Pakistan where we see agile, high-growth ventures proactively partner to deliver high-quality healthcare and wellbeing for all Pakistanis.”

“None of this purpose-driven work can be done alone at scale which is why it’s great to see our synergy with Tabiyat.pk come to fruition,” he observed.