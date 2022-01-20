MediaTek Unveils Next Generation Wi-Fi With Up to 30 Gbps Speed

MediaTek has become the first company to demonstrate Wi-Fi 7, exhibiting the capabilities of its upcoming Filogic Wi-Fi 7 connectivity portfolio and demonstrating the technology’s super-fast speed and low latency transmission.

The company says that it has been working on the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 standard for a long time and has demonstrated the latest technology to its partners and major clients. The new standard seems like a major upgrade over Wi-Fi 6, as it is capable of providing 2.4x faster speeds.

It will be able to reach a throughput of 30Gbps on 802.11be bandwidth, which is way faster than Wi-Fi 6, according to Wi-Fi Alliance.

The blazing-fast wireless connectivity standard will be able to utilize 320MHz channels, 4K quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM), and multi-user resource unit (MRU), while remaining compatible with the present 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequencies.

MediaTek is an international semiconductor company that connects billions of devices per year, and its Wi-Fi 6 chipsets power the latest networking equipment for quicker communication.

According to the company, the first devices with Wi-Fi 7 capability will be available by 2023. However, as the standard will not be verified by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) until 2024, the devices will be based on a draft specification.