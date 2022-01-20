NCOC Issues New Advisory on Indoor Dining & Gatherings

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has revised its advisory regarding the ban on indoor gatherings due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Advertisement

In a notification issued on Thursday, the NCOC said that the restrictions on indoor dining will come into effect from Friday, 21 January, instead of Monday, 24 January

ALSO READ We Won’t Need Physical SIM Cards Soon

“Further to NCOC letter 801/A/2 /NCOC-01 dated 19 January 22; amid a rising trend of disease across the country ban on indoor dining in cities/districts with positivity above 10 % (3 x days rolling average) has been imposed with effect from 21 January 22 instead of 24 January 22,” the NCOC said in a statement.

Loading...

It asked all concerned authorities to issue notifications and disseminate them to all relevant at priority.

ALSO READ HBL Brings in German CTO to Fix its Downtime Problems

Earlier on Wednesday, the NCOC had announced the following restrictions in cities and districts with over 10 percent COVID-19 positivity rate: