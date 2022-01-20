PM Warns of Strict Action Against Officials Involved in Delaying Landmark Projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review progress on Ravi Urban Development and Central Business District projects on Thursday.

The prime minister emphasized that these projects are of vital importance for the country and particularly Lahore. He added that the government has no self-interest and is working for the welfare of the citizens of Lahore. The premier said that the government has revitalized dead capital to earn revenue and has initiated landmark construction projects that no previous government planned in the last 20 years.

The prime minister stated that these projects would substantially reduce pollution levels due to the inclusion of green spaces, waste management, clean energy sources, and eco-friendly international best practices.

The premier directed that disciplinary action should be taken against officials who do not adhere to timelines that cause a delay in projects’ implementation. He also directed the Punjab government to actively pursue legal cases pending against these projects.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that green spaces have been reserved in all projects and clean technologies would be used to ensure eco-friendly construction. The meeting was apprised that seven international groups have participated in the establishment of a waste treatment plant in the Ravi Urban Development project and agreements have been reached with international organizations including UN-HABITAT to comply with international green standards.

The meeting was also updated regarding components of Ravi Urban Development Authority projects to be considered for inclusion in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The meeting was informed that 1500 kanals Chaharbagh residential project has been launched with 3000 apartments and 1000 low-cost apartments. So far, 17,500 applications have been received for balloting to be held next month.

Regarding the central business district, it was apprised that Rs. 15 billion revenue is expected from the sale of seven mixed-used plots. It was informed that leveling and excavation work has started in Walton.

The meeting was attended by Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider (Retd), Chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority, and other senior officials. Provincial Minister Punjab, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Advisor to CM Punjab, Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab, and senior officials of the Punjab government joined the meeting via video link.