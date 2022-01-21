FBR Extends Deadline for Filing Sales Tax and FED Returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the last date of payment and filing of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of December 2021.

The FBR issued instructions to the field formations in this regard on Friday.

According to the FBR’s instructions, in the exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the Board has extended the date of payment and filing of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of December 2021.

The date of payment of Sales Tax & FED for all taxpayers has been further extended up to January 25, 2022. While the date of submission of Sales Tax & Federal Excise Return for all taxpayers has been further extended up to January 28, 2022, FBR added.