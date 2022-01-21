Saleem Ahmad Replaces Mohammad Mian Soomro as Chairman Privatization Commission

Federal Minister for Privatization, Mohammad Mian Soomro, has resigned as chairman of the Privatization Commission. Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted his resignation.

However, he will continue performing his duties as the minister.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, the government has appointed Saleem Ahmad as the new chairman of the Privatization Commission with immediate effect and until further orders.

Saleem Ahmad is a globally recognized finance professional with a distinguished hedge fund, private equity, venture capital and investment banking career spanning over two decades.

He has also served as the Managing Director at JPMorgan’s multi-billion dollar hedge fund business, Highbridge Capital, where he managed a global investment portfolio.

He is an alumnus of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), London School of Economics and Political Science and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.