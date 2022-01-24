Sami Wahid Appointed as Managing Director Mondelēz Pakistan

Sami Wahid has been appointed as Managing Director of Mondelēz Pakistan. He has over 17 years of experience in the fields of marketing, sales and strategy, and has been part of the company since 2015.

Sami Wahid worked as an organizer in the company and looked after the operations across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENAP).

Most Recently, Wahid was the Strategy Lead for MENAP at Mondelēz, where he helped the company to grow even during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Mondelēz Pakistan, his role entails a holistic business strategic direction and commercial operations for Pakistan.

On his appointment, Sami Wahid said, “It is an honor to take on this exciting new role, especially at a time when there are growing opportunities and promising business avenues for Pakistan.”

He added, “We have built a strong foundation for the company in the past years which is envisioned to grow even further through tactful and strategic means. My aim is to bring the years of knowledge and experience of multi-markets & categories to further accelerate the company’s growth via deepening our connection with consumers and expanding our footprints into evolving channels, as well as focusing on our team development.”